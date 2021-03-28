Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $115.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,074,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $44,135,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

