Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $115.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.
AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.
AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,074,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $44,135,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
