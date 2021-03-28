Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 15th

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 106.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.9%.

NYSE ARI opened at $14.51 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

