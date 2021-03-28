APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.
APN Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile
