Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aperam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. Aperam has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

