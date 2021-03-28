Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $228.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.04. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $151.04 and a 52 week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

