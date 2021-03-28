AnRKey X Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 111% higher against the dollar. One AnRKey X token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $41.62 million and $1.02 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00230357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.00857126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029264 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,536,995 tokens. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

