Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.