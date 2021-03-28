AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.26.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 439,243 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.