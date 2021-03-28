Analyzing WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) & Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Xcel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group $7.52 billion 3.90 $1.14 billion $3.58 25.99 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.09 $1.37 billion $2.64 25.12

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than WEC Energy Group. Xcel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WEC Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WEC Energy Group pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xcel Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WEC Energy Group and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group 3 3 4 0 2.10 Xcel Energy 1 7 1 0 2.00

WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $93.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than WEC Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group 16.26% 11.36% 3.37% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Xcel Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.9 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 36,500 miles of overhead distribution lines and 34,100 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 503,200 line transformers; and approximately 49,500 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.