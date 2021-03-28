Analyzing SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Abraxas Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.33 $114.66 million $9.74 0.82 Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.23 -$65.00 million N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Abraxas Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.84%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -161.26% -17.94% -5.52% Abraxas Petroleum -313.53% -61.90% -15.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Abraxas Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.