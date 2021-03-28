Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$81.43

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TD stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$82.88. 2,368,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$53.19 and a one year high of C$83.65. The company has a market cap of C$150.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

