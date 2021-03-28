Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $287.33

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.33.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $7.46 on Monday, reaching $262.97. 234,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,246. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $149.23 and a 1-year high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -973.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.53 and a 200-day moving average of $232.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 115.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

