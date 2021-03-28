Analysts Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Price Target at $16.67

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 252,720 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.
