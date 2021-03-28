Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $2.62

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 9,465,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,269. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

