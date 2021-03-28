Analysts Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) PT at $17.44

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 402,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

