Analysts Offer Predictions for CarGurus, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

