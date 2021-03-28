Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 600,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

