Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $923.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

PDD stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

