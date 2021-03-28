Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.48. PDC Energy reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. 1,363,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,730. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.