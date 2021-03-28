Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Down 57.2% in March

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

