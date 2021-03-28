Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Down 57.2% in March

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.74.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.