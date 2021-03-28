ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.