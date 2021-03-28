Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,660 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

MFC stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

