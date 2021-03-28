Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,099 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $41,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 166,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Regions Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 219,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 784.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

