Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,653,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

