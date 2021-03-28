Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $46.60 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Conagra Brands worth $46,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

CAG opened at $38.50 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

