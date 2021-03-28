Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $42.66 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $42,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Natixis lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

