AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.82

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.82 and last traded at $125.07, with a volume of 17089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,018 shares of company stock worth $1,341,343 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

