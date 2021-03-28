AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $89,858.20 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AME stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $127.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

