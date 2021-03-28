Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.90 and a fifty-two week high of $129.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

