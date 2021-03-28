Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 4,351 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $84.58 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44.

