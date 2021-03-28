Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,633 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

NYSE GD opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $181.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

