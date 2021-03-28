American International Group Inc. Sells 6,460 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

