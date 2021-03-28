American International Group Inc. Sells 2,152 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

