American International Group Inc. Purchases 12,751 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $76.95 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,075. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

