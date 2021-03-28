American International Group Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.