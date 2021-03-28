American International Group Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.