American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $38,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

