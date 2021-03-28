American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMMJ stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $40,000.00.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

