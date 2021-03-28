Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $271.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

