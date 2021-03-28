Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,975 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000.

OTCMKTS QELLU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

