Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 244,040 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.39% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 229,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 52,468 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,818 shares of company stock worth $325,027 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FULC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

