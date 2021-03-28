Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 651,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAACU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $21,484,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,025,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,118,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,825,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,775,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAACU opened at $10.33 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

