Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

MDWT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MDWT stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

