Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $8.87 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 117.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 20.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE TRI opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

