Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 152,406 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.35% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSTG opened at $63.02 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.