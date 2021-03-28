Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 2,180 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.13% of American Well worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

