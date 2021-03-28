Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 118.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.89. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$34.05 and a 1 year high of C$63.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

