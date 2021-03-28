Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, an increase of 412.1% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 264,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.42% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

