Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,997 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Altair Engineering worth $31,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,344 shares of company stock worth $17,041,970. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

