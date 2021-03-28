Almitas Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure comprises approximately 2.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. 75,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,366. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

